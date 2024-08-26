PICS: South African avocados welcomed in Japan as Minister Ronald Lamola secures diplomatic milestones in Tokyo

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola is travelling back home from Japan, where he attended the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) ministerial meeting. Ahead of the opening ceremony of the TICAD ministerial meeting, Lamola had a business roundtable discussion with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to further strengthen economic cooperation.

“Among other matters, the meeting noted two critical economic developments. Following successful diplomatic negotiations, an agreement between the two countries was signed earlier this year, establishing a protocol for the export of South African avocados to Japan,” said Clayson Monyela, head public diplomacy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco). The first consignment arrived in Japan last week, coinciding with Lamola’s working visit. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola meeting his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yōko Kamikawa. Picture: Dirco/X “This significant milestone marks the beginning of a new market opening for South African avocados in the East. The agreed protocol requires a cold treatment of 2°C for 19 days. South African research has shown that Hass avocados can withstand this treatment, with successful shipments to the United Kingdom under the same regime,” said Monyela.

He said South Africa’s economic diplomacy efforts continue to yield results in 2024, as evidenced by breakthroughs for the avocado sector, with the opening of new big markets in Japan, the People’s Republic of China, and the Republic of India. Speaking to Toyota executives attending the JETRO interaction, Lamola acknowledged Toyota’s announcement this week of a strategic investment of R1.2 billion in the South African automotive industry, which is expected to drive faster implementation of industrialization, job creation, and transformation. Lamola also had the opportunity to meet his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yōko Kamikawa.