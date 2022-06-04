Plans to interdict ANC Tshwane conference

A group of ANC members have approached their lawyers with plans to interdict the Greater Tshwane Provincial Conference. Tshwane branches of Ward 80, Ward 81, Ward 67, Ward 15, Ward 71, Ward 58, have claimed they qualified to be part of the conference but were unable to register despite audits showing they were in good standing.

They had given the party until 8pm to resolve their appeal, failing which they planned to approach the High Court. The group is aligned to Tshwane ANC chairperson candidate, Kgosi Maepa. “Furthermore, it is our client’s instruction that the above Appeals should be resolved today the 4th day of June 2022 before 20h00 failing of which, we shall approach the High Court.”

“Commencing or holding the regional conference without resolving the pending branch disputes will be very prejudicial to them and will lead to an unfair disenfranchising of their branches.” “We are further advised that there are some branches that qualified to be part of the Tshwane Regional Conference yet they are vehemently refused to register despite the fact that their BBGMs (Bi-Annual Branch General Meetings) have been audited to be in good standing by the National Audit Committee.” “Our instructions are to request your good selves to intervene and resolve the afore issues, particularly to resolve the pending Appeals in line with the ANC constitution and its guidelines to hold BBGMs,” the aggrieved said earlier.

After a lengthy delay, Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura arrived at the Fourways venue where the Tshwane ANC Regional Conference is taking place. Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was also present. Addressing the conference, Makhura urged the region to resolve all disputes and ensure the conference goes ahead smoothly. “All issues and disputes must be sorted out. We must have a proper ANC in place so we can pay attention to the core function of the ANC which is to serve the people in the communities,” Makhura said.

In the week, the ANC’s Greater Tshwane regional task team expressed confidence that its elective conference would go ahead this weekend despite the conference being postponed last week. The 11th conference was initially scheduled to be hosted for three days starting from May 27, but it was postponed owing to the disputed nomination of delegates at the branch general meetings. [email protected]

