'Please file your resignation papers': Gayton Mckenzie takes aim at John Steenhuisen over GNU squabbles

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is calling on the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen to step down from the Government of National Unity following the DA's pending court action challenging Wednesday's budget approval. The budget passed with 194 MPs voting in favour and 182 voting against, allowing the Parliament to proceed with considering the remaining budget legislation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Steenhuisen said the DA would file papers in the Western Cape High Court to challenge Parliament’s passing of the 2025/26 National Budget. “This VAT hike budget will make life more expensive for everyone and the DA will go to court to fight for the interests of all South Africans,” he wrote. McKenzie, also the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture in the GNU, and leader of Patriotic Alliance (PA), whose party backed the budget, retweeted Steenhuisen’s post and criticised him for opposing the budget.

Gayton McKenzie, Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader has called on DA leader John Steenhuisen to leave to the GNU after announcing to contest budget’s approval in court. Reacting to Steenhuisen’s remarks on taking legal action, McKenzie called on him to also resign from the GNU. “Pls also file your resignation papers at same time,” he wrote.

The future of the DA in the GNU remains uncertain, after the ANC had to seek backing from smaller parties to pass the budget. Steenhuisen argued that Parliament’s processing of the VAT budget was both unlawful and unconstitutional, despite the backing from ActionSA, which helped the ANC to secure the vote. He slammed political parties that supported the budget, claiming they had just made life financially difficult for the citizens.

“It is unthinkable that ActionSA has handed this VAT hike to the ANC on a platter, and it is both unlawful and unconstitutional how Parliament processed the budget,” he said. “ActionSA and the ANC were joined in passing this VAT Budget by the IFP, PA, GOOD, RiseMzansi, UDM, PAC, Al-Jamah and BOSA who collectively have chosen to make life more expensive for South Africans.” IOL News previously reported that Professor Theo Neethling of the University of Free State’s Department of Political Studies and Governance, the DA is struggling to cement its meaningful participation in the GNU.

Neethling warned that if the DA chose to leave the GNU, then the party would face significant consequences. Meanwhile social media reactions on McKenzie’s post were mixed. Some netizens criticised his stance. You're a total disappointment to many SAns. You supported the vat hike. Did you ever think that the poor will bear the brunt of this? I always stood up for you, but this post says a lot about your character. Similar to the sellout and pathological liar @HermanMashaba