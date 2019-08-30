CEO of controversial company Bosasa, now African Global Operations, Gavin Watson died in a car crash. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - The police have urged those who may have witnessed the fatal accident that claimed the life of Bosasa (now African Global Operations) chief executive Gavin Watson to come forward. This follows media reports over possible eyewitnesses to the accident that occurred early on Monday near the OR Tambo International Airport.

Watson died a day before he was due to testify before an SA Revenue Service inquiry into Bosasa’s tax affairs.

The vehicle he was travelling in hit a pillar of the bridge close to the airport’s drop-off area.

He was alone at the time and the police are investigating a culpable homicide case.

His family have since appointed a road accident reconstruction expert, Konrad Lotter, to investigate.

Konrad had previously said he was looking at several possibilities.

On Thursday, News24 reported that two people claiming to be eyewitnesses have approached the media group to give their accounts of what happened. News24 said the witnesses, who wished to remain anonymous, said they saw the car just after 5am.

“One witness said he saw the car on the side of the highway with its hazards on, waiting to turn back on to the road.

“Once Watson had made it on to the road, he started accelerating and passed the witness at a high speed.”

News24 said a second eyewitness had given a similar account, saying the car approached the bend before the concrete pillar and did not slow down before the crash.

On Tuesday, a caller to Power FM made similar claims that the driver of the white Toyota Corolla Watson had been driving was travelling at a high speed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the media reports had been noted.

Political Bureau