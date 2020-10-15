Police commissioner Sitole suspends Bonang Mgwenya, fires another official

DURBAN - National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has suspended deputy national commissioner Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya with immediate effect. He had also dismissed another lieutenant general “moments ago” for her alleged role in corruption dating back to 2015, said Sitole’s spokesperson, Vish Naidoo. Mgwenya was arrested and appeared at Johannesburg’s Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering for her alleged involvement in a police tender scam to the value of R191 million, dating back to 2017. She was the 13th accused to be arrested in the case, and was released on R20 000 bail. Naidoo said that Mgwenya had been suspended “following damning allegations of her alleged involvement in crimes”.

“After receiving a report on these charges from the Investigating Directorate, the National Commissioner followed due process and suspended her yesterday (Wednesday) with immediate effect pending a departmental investigation,” said Naidoo.

“In the meantime, in a totally separate matter, the National Commissioner has moments ago dismissed another Lieutenant General for her alleged involvement in corruption dating back to 2015. Details of this case will be provided at a later stage.”

Naidoo said the dismissal highlighted Sitole’s determination and resolve in rooting out corruption from within the police.

“The SAPS is suffering a severe wound in the form of corruption. But as we continue to clean our ranks, the scar of it will remind us that we should never suffer such a wound again", said Sitole.