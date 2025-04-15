Police dispute claims of six-month delay in Cwecwe rape investigation

The police have dismissed accusations the investigation into the alleged rape of Cwecwe at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape started only six months after the incident attracted the attention of the public. The 7-year-old was raped, allegedly on Bergview College premises, which is a private school.

Addressing the police portfolio committee on Tuesday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the investigation started as soon the case was reported in October 2024. “What we can say about the investigation is that it was not started after the activism of the public,” Mchunu said. “To say it took six months for SAPS is to dangerously exaggerate what happened. It can only serve to escalate distance between SAPS and the people and the community they are serving,” he said.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said the investigating officer and forensic social worker were involved in the investigation from the beginning, immediately after the case was registered. Masemola also said his office had sent senior officers in April to rerun the investigation done by the local and provincial investigation officers and also check whether there were areas that needed further statements. “It was not that the investigation started at that time,” Masemola said in reference to his announcement in April when he sent head of the head of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to reinforce the investigation and close any gaps.

Briefing the committee earlier, deputy national Commissioner Tebello Mosikili said 30 statements have been taken mainly from the staff of the school, medical personnel who examined the victim, children who were with the victim on the day of the alleged rape and family members. “All identified persons of interest had their samples taken for forensic analysis and elimination purposes,” Mosikili said. She said arrangements were made with the Department of Health for psycho-social intervention on April 7.

“However, the mother refused, which further delayed the finalisation of the case.” Additional appointments were made for a forensic social worker to see victim on April 9. “The forensic social worker could not get access to the victim as the mother indicated that the victim was sick and that she would inform the forensic social workers when the victim was well,” said Mosikili.

She stated that no suspect has been identified to date. “The matter is under investigation by the investigation team,” Mosikili said. Masemola said they will make sure the case was thoroughly investigated.

He told the MPs that there were provisions in law to get the statement from the victim and make the mother cooperate. “We can’t immediately get to other avenues for enforcement. It is too early but we will not wait forever,” he said. Mchunu highlighted that the investigation started off with very little or no information at all.

“When they opened the case, unlike some of other cases that are easy to resolve, the victim had not given any statement. That was the first complexity of the case,” he said. Mosikili indicated that swabs were taken from the victim and the clothes she was wearing were taken to the forensic science laboratory for further processing. The result on the items submitted there was no foreign DNA found on the victim.

“The DNA results showed that there was no foreign DNA found on the clothes of the victim that was submitted.” During the meeting concerns were raised about questions to be asked that could jeopardise the case while and transparency and accountability was being sought from SAPS. Rise Mzansi MP Makhashule Gana said trauma that continued to be inflicted on the victim and the family should be taken into consideration.

“There is a bit of sensivity that ought to be applied. We need to be mindful this particular case is under investigation. We might inadvertently contribute to the case not being successfully prosecuted in light of the line of questioning,” Gana said before asking that space be given to the investigation. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach noted with concern that the investigation appeared to have been handled unusually. Breytenbach urged that MPs should be careful in dealing with matter and warned against interfering with the police investigation and outcome.