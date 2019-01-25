Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride. FILE PHOTO: ANA Archives/Werner Beukes

Durban - Police Minister Bheki Cele has responded to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride, who demanded that he withdraws the non-renewal of his contract, which ends next month. However, neither the ministry or the directorate would confirm the contents.

Reneilwe Serero, the spokesperson for Cele, said: “Minister Cele did respond. Unfortunately [we can't share the contents]. The letter is addressed to the executive director of IPID.”

IPID spokesman Moses Dlamini said the directorate would not comment.

McBride threatened Cele with “legal redress” if the minister failed to withdraw the instruction not to renew or extend his contract as IPID executive director by the close of business on Thursday.

On 16 January Cele addressed a letter to McBride that said he had “decided not to renew or extend your employment contract as executive director of IPID”, adding he must vacate the office on 28 February 2019.

Six days later McBride responded, calling the decision unlawful.

McBride gave the minister until the close of business on Thursday to “withdraw your decision”, refer the matter to parliament's portfolio committee of police and to give reasons as to why his contract wasn’t being extended.

