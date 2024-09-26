Police Minister Senzo Mchunu holds inaugural meeting to address South Africa’s crime challenges

The Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has held his first Minister and Members of Executive Council (Minmec) meeting yesterday, marking the start of new efforts to address South Africa’s crime challenges. The meeting brought together Members of the Executive Council (MECs) from the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, Western Cape and senior police officials.

The key focus was the Draft National Policing Policy and the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy. These frameworks are seen as vital to improving law enforcement capabilities. “The meeting's agenda addressed several critical issues, including the Draft National Policing Policy and the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy, both documents are crucial to strengthening the fight against crime and ensuring a safer South Africa,” the police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said. Mchunu has called for their swift finalisation to strengthen efforts against crime.

Reflecting on recent crime statistics, Mchunu has highlighted the need for better policing strategies and has stressed the importance of collaboration between provincial authorities and police leadership. He also has called for the integration of advanced technology in crime detection and prevention, saying it is essential for staying ahead of evolving criminal tactics. "In a world of rapidly evolving criminal tactics, technology must play a central role in enhancing law enforcement's ability to anticipate, track, and neutralise threats to public safety.

“The ultimate goal of the Ministry is to ensure that every South African feels secure in their homes, on the streets, and in their workplaces. The challenges we face require a unified effort across all levels of government, and today's MinMec meeting marks the beginning of this renewed, intensified approach to crime prevention and public safety,” Mchunu said. “The Ministry remains committed to fast-tracking these urgent reforms and working closely with all provincial counterparts and law enforcement agencies to build a safer, more secure future for all South Africans," he said. The Ministry aims to fast-track reforms, ensuring public safety is a top priority.