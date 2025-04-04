Police Minister Senzo Mchunu reveals no foreign DNA found in Cwecwe rape case

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu briefed the media on Friday on the high-profile case of the rape of Cwecwe at Bergview College in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape. Mchunu announced that DNA tests were conducted on samples retrieved from the 7-year-old and no foreign DNA was found on the victim.

"DNA testing was done on the victim as per procedure and the outcome was that no foreign DNA had been found. Three persons of interest have since emerged and further DNA testing is under way," Mchunu said. In the case that has gripped the community's attention and raised important discussions about the handling of sensitive matters, Mchunu said the police investigation into an alleged incident involving a minor has taken significant steps to ensure a thorough and expert examination of the circumstances surrounding the case. The harrowing matter first came to light earlier this year and required immediate attention.

Recognising the intricate nature of the case, authorities acted decisively by reinforcing the investigative team, deploying Major-General Lekhele, head of the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), to lead the effort. Mchunu said he is assisted by two Colonels who specialise in forensic social work. They aim to provide the necessary expertise to navigate the sensitive details of the incident. "A thorough investigation is now fully underway, and I can assure you that we are consulting with all relevant role players to ensure that every aspect of this matter is examined carefully and comprehensively," added the minister.

In light of the complexities of the Cwecwe case, Mchunu added that the National Commissioner assures concerned citizens that a dedicated and professional team is now in place, with consultations ongoing among relevant parties to amend past missteps and reinforce the handling of this sensitive matter. "We understand the pain and anger that this incident has caused, not just for the family, but for the entire nation. This is a matter that transcends individual tragedy, and we acknowledge the deep emotional impact it has had on our communities." IOL