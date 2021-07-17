Political analyst says Ramaphosa must explain the police paralysis of more than 48 hours

Some parts of the government knew but kept quiet says political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke. Tarryn-Leigh Solomons

Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke believes some parts of the government knew the unrest would occur, and they instead used their knowledge to do nothing to curb the situation. Unrest broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng this past week. Looting damages amount to more than R1 billion.

Retaliation resulted in the destruction of 161 malls and shopping centres, 11 warehouses, eight factories and 161 liquor outlets and distributors. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure has recorded over 118 incidents of public violence, arson, looting and other unrest-related instances. At least 212 lost their lives – 180 in KZN and 32 in Gauteng and police are investigating 131 cases of murder and 81 inquest dockets.

During his speech on Friday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that government was not fully prepared for the violent looting spree. Maluleke however said while he welcomes Ramaphosa’s admission, he does not fully accept that version. “Some parts of government knew what was happening.

“I cannot believe that for more than 48 hours, people were just walking in and walking out of malls like they were shopping. “It did not look like looting for that period because everything was easily accessible. “The police were visible at times, but then sometimes nowhere to be seen.

“I don’t believe that was a lack of preparedness. “It’s a sign of something else. “I hope the president can take us in his confidence to explain the police paralysis which we saw for two to three days.

"It cannot be merely explained by a lack of preparedness. "Something else was going on. I still await a better explanation," Maluleke said.