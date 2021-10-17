Political killings used to be interparty, but now it’s intraparty – analyst

More stringent measures should be introduced when people seek to become party members, especially those deployed to candidacy and ministerial positions. This is the view of University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst, Zakhele Ndlovu, who was commenting on the spate of political assassinations during the pre-election period.

The ANC in KZN’s eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, and another member were gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. A third person was wounded and taken to hospital. The trio were attacked after campaigning. On Saturday, the provincial party visited Mkhize’s family to convey their condolences.

Asked about whether a new candidate will be nominated for the ward, provincial party spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said should the ANC win the ward, a new candidate will be elected at a by-election. A report suggested the provincial party suspects that members within its ranks are responsible for the killings. Ntombela however said: “No one has concluded what happened yet. We are allowing the police to conduct investigations as to what exactly happened, we have no authority to speculate on the matter.” In September three women attending an ANC meeting to vote on ward councillor candidates were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Inanda.

According to Ndlovu, becoming a member of a political party is easily accessible because there are no strict recommendations when hands are raised. “There are so many killings because a person knows if they are able to eliminate a running candidate, they stand a chance at getting into that particular position. “The violence used to be interparty, but now it’s intraparty. The ANC should set the tone and have stringent requirements when it comes to deployment. I think this will reduce political assassinations.