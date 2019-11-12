Johannesburg - Trade union Cosatu has called on workers, members of the Tripartite Alliance and communities to rally behind its Marikana rally on Sunday in the North West province.
Cosatu said that the Marikana tragedy of August 2012, which claimed the lives of 34 protesting miners, was a “classic example of the immorality of capitalism and its festering greed”.
The union’s national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that the union was committed to confronting the deteriorating situation that had led to many workers still getting killed after the tragic events of 2012.
“The federation condemns the ongoing violence and intimidation of workers in Marikana and we strongly support the principle of freedom of association, especially for the working class, membership of any union or any party should not be a death sentence in a democratic country,” said Pamla.
He said that the ongoing killings and violent attacks on National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members had to be stopped and urged law enforcement agencies to start apprehending the perpetrators.