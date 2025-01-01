Political parties and leaders reflect on 2024 and share aspirations for 2025

As South Africa bids farewell to 2024 and steps into 2025, leaders from across the political spectrum have shared their reflections on the past year and their hopes for the year ahead. In a year marked by the formation of a government of national unity, these messages provide insight into their visions for a prosperous and unified South Africa.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), reflected on the challenges and achievements of 2024. Hlabisa emphasised the importance of leaving behind the setbacks of the past year while building on the progress made. “May all the pains and setbacks of the previous year be left in the past. Let us build on the good things we achieved or saw coming in 2024 for a brighter 2025,” he said. He wished South Africans a happy, prosperous, and healthy new year, filled with renewed hope.

Herman Mashaba, President of ActionSA, highlighted the importance of perseverance and collective effort in improving South Africa. Mashaba extended his best wishes to matriculants, job seekers, and entrepreneurs, acknowledging their contributions to society. “Our collective lot will only be better if the things that went bad in 2024 do not repeat in 2025 and if the good things only get better,” he said. Mashaba reaffirmed his commitment to working harder to contribute to the nation’s healing and growth.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Minister of Agriculture, celebrated the strides made in 2024, particularly the establishment of the government of national unity. “Political parties from across the spectrum have come together for a common purpose: to grow the South African economy and create jobs and opportunities for everyone in our country to prosper,” Steenhuisen said. He called for unity and inclusivity, stressing the need to fight poverty, hunger, and inequality.

“South Africa is a beautiful country with so much incredible potential. Let us work together to nurture our children and secure our future.” The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by Julius Malema, issued a revolutionary new year message, emphasising their unwavering commitment to economic freedom. Reflecting on 2024, the EFF described it as a year of both achievements and challenges. “We contested the National and Provincial Elections, demonstrating our resilience in a hostile political environment,” said Leigh-Ann Mathys in a statement.

The party underscored its role as a voice for the oppressed, highlighting the urgent need for equitable land redistribution, job creation, and sustainable economic policies. The EFF also addressed pressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and gender-based violence. “South Africa continues to grapple with profound challenges that hinder its progress toward equality and justice,'' said Mathys.

The party pledged to intensify its efforts in combating these challenges and ensuring a safe and just society. “Our struggle will remain rooted in the principles of economic freedom and justice for all,” the EFF said. The African National Congress (ANC)’s spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, acknowledged the difficulties of 2024 but highlighted the resilience of South Africans.

“The ANC acknowledges the sacrifices, perseverance, and unyielding spirit of our people, who continue to inspire hope and belief in a better tomorrow,” she said. The ANC committed to addressing poverty, creating jobs, and fostering inclusive growth in 2025. “Let us unite in hope and action,'' she said. Moreover, Leon Schriber the Minister of Home Affairs extended his New Year’s wishes with a focus on innovation and collaboration.