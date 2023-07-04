Political parties have called for heads to roll in the wake of the security detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile being involved in the alleged assault of two men in Johannesburg. Mashatile has confirmed that members of his security detail were caught on camera in the alleged assault and investigations were already under way.

Build One South Africa leader, Mmusi Maimane has called for Mashatile to visit the families of the victims and apologise. ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba said action must be taken against the VIP protection members involved in the incident. The DA said the bodyguards involved in the alleged assault must be arrested.

It said it was not good enough that the SAPS will conduct an internal disciplinary hearing. Maimane said the buck stops with Mashatile. “You have options here, Paul Mashatile. You are not a passenger, you are the vice president and aspire to be future president of this Republic. You must visit the families of the victims and apologise for the conduct of your security detail,” said Maimane.

Mashaba said the behaviour of the VIP protection members was disgusting and serious action would have to be taken against them. “We live in a country where VIP security gets more money and power than real policing. No wonder the rule (of law) has collapsed,” said Mashaba. The DA said it has lodged a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) against members of Mashatile’s security detail.

DA MP and spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield said the VIP members must be arrested. "The members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) VIP policing unit assaulting unarmed civilians in a video that went viral last night must be arrested immediately and justice must be served swiftly and unequivocally. These blue light bullies have displayed a shocking abuse of power. It is not enough for these offenders to face internal disciplinary processes within the SAPS. We demand that they be arrested and subjected to the full force of the law," said Whitfield.