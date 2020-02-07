Cape Town - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has extended the deadline for political parties to nominate people to serve on the panel on the removal of the Public Protector.
This comes after Modise also confirmed she will oppose an application by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to challenge Parliament's process to remove her from office.
Modise said Parliament was within its powers to remove the public protector.
Political parties had until the close of business on Friday to send a list of their preferred candidates to the Speaker to sit on the panel.
But now Modise has granted an extension until next Wednesday.