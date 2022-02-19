Political parties head for by-elections as councillors resign

Cape Town - The fight to control ward seats in municipalities will continue on Wednesday when by-elections are held in the North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. This follows the resignation of three ANC councillors and one DA councillor in these areas.

The IEC said the by-elections will take place on Wednesday to fill the vacant seats. Other than the ANC and the DA, who want to retain the seats after the resignation of their councillors, other parties are also contesting for the seats. In uBuhlebezwe municipality in KZN the ANC wants to retain its ward after its councillor resigned from ward 1. But the IFP, ACDP and EFF are also contesting this ward. In the local government elections last November the ANC had won the ward by 72.12%, but other parties want to win it.

In uMdoni municipality in KZN several parties are contesting for the position in ward 13 after a DA councillor resigned. In the North West the battle is about the control for ward 2, which was won by the ANC with 76.03% in Matlosana municipality. The ANC is contesting this ward with the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance. In Mpumalanga the ANC is contesting ward 14 in Bushbuckridge with the EFF, African People’s Convention and a resident’s association.