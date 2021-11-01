Political parties in the City of Joburg metro celebrate voter turnout

Baldwin Ndaba Johannesburg - Political parties contesting for seats in the City of Joburg expressed surprise at the high turnout of voters at various polling stations.

One of the wards which had a high turnout was Ward 84 in Discovery, Roodepoort, west of Joburg. A number of voters including couples and their children of voting age arrived early just before 7am when the Electoral Commission (IEC) was expected to open the voting station – the biggest voting station of the seven wards in areas comprising Discovery, Roodepoort CBD, Horizon and part of Florida suburbs. One of the parties contesting the ward is the United Independent Movement (UIM) which was only registered as a political party with the IEC two months ago but had been operating for more than a year as a movement.

All the major parties such as Freedom Front Plus; Patriotic Alliance (PA), EFF, ActionSA, Good Party of Patricia de Lille had set up their stalls where voters were checking whether their names appeared on the voters’ roll before casting their votes. Notably absent was the ANC and DA. The ward is currently DA controlled.

But DA’s councillor candidate Johan Goosen was seen at the ward thanking voters for coming in their numbers to cast their votes. But the ANC was nowhere to be seen just before 11am on Monday. But there was one disappointment at that biggest polling station. Voters had to stand in long queues but had to cast their votes in a small marquee which was erected as an emergency measure as the Discovery Recreation Centre was not available as a polling.

According to Ward 84 deputy presiding officer Sello Motau, they could not use the hall due to a dispute involving a contractor and the City of Joburg. The contractor was apparently supposed to renovate the building two years ago but had since been in dispute with the City. “We had to erect the marquee to allow elections on this day (November 1) to continue without any hindrance. We can't involve ourselves in the dispute between the parties,” Motau said. The 56 political parties contesting the ward also expressed disappointment that the voting station only had two mobile toilets. The voting station also did not have lights and now parties were worried about those who will turnout for voting at night and during counting for votes after the closure of elections at 9pm.