Political parties on final push, special votes under way

Cape Town ​-- The final push by parties is in full swing today with President Cyril Ramaphosa taking his campaign to Ivory Park, north Johannesburg, and DA leader John Steenhuisen ramping up his campaign in Cape Town. This comes after Ramaphosa’s Siyanqoba rally was held in Soweto last night and EFF leader Julius Malema had his final rally in Katlehong.

However, today will also see the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) conducting special votes. Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will cast his special vote in Cape Town while DA federal chairperson Helen Zille will also cast her special vote in town. Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in KwaZulu-Natal to cast her special vote before she monitors the preparations for the polls on Monday.

DA provincial leader in KZN Francois Rodgers will also cast his special vote in the province today. IFP deputy leader Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi will be in uPhongolo to cast his special vote today while the party’s national chairperson Blessed Gwala will be in Umlalazi for the special vote. But ANC deputy president David Mabuza is taking the party’s campaign to Tshwane today.

This is the final push before Monday where millions of people are expected to visit more than 23 000 voting stations across the country to cast their ballots. The IEC has said it was ready for the elections and the security forces also said they were on standby for disruptions. The government has deployed 10 000 soldiers to help the police to secure the elections and protect key installations and infrastructure.