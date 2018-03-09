Johannesburg - Political parties are gearing-up for the first registration weekend ahead of next year's national elections.

Party leaders from all political parties will criss-cross the country on Saturday and Sunday trying to convince the public to register to vote.

The registration campaigns have been largely focused on luring young people to registration venues – especially those who will be turning 18 years old before the election.

The ANC has deployed its top six across the big provinces to embark on door-to-door campaigning.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Soweto on Saturday starting with his popular morning walk. He will then embark on blitz and walkabout visiting voteing registration centres in the area.

Other members of the top six; ANC Deputy President David Mabuza will be in Mpumalanga, Secretary General Ace Magashule will be in the Free State, Gwede Mantashe has been deployed to the Eastern Cape, Jessie Duarte in Limpopo and Paul Mashatile will be in the Western Cape.

Former president Jacob Zuma is not shying away from politics, he will be campaigning for the ANC in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula said Zuma had availed himself to help the ANC.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be in Gauteng campaigning in Soweto and Morningside. He will also be in Port Elizabeth with Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trolip.

The EFF launched its registration campaign at the weekend – the party has been active on social media convincing young people to register.

The 2019 elections have been dubbed by some as the most crucial elections since 1994, as opposition political parties hope to make gains on the ANC's possible lost ground.

