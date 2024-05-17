Political parties rake in over R172 million in donations: Let’s see who funds them

With less than two weeks to go before South Africans take to the polls for the May 29 provincial and national elections, the Electoral Commission (IEC) has released its published declarations report showing which political parties have raked in the most coins and who their funders are. The figures are for the 2023/2024 financial year, Quarter 4.

As per the IEC, through the Political Party Funding Act, parties are obligated to disclose all donations received above R100,000, whether in cash, or by use of resources like transport or catering etc, each quarter.