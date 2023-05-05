Political parties welcome court judgment forcing government to stop implementing load shedding in schools, hospitals, police stations

Mmusi Maimane of Bosa, ActionSA and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) have described as a massive victory the decision of the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that calls on government to ensure hospitals, schools and police stations are spared from load shedding. The UDM, IFP, ActionSA, Build One South Africa (Bosa), Saftu, National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and other parties had taken the government to court to stop the implementation of load shedding in the public facilities.

The high court ruled that within 60 days the Department of Public Enterprises must take reasonable steps to ensure schools, hospitals and police stations would not be subjected to power cuts. Health Minister Joe Phaahla has been working with Eskom to exempt some of the hospitals. Maimane said on Friday that this was a victory for them after they had warned the government against implementing load shedding in schools, hospitals and police stations.

Maimane said this was a critical victory for them and they will continue to hold the government accountable where it matters. ActionSA said this was a huge victory for communities. “The Pretoria high court ruled that the department of public enterprises, in conjunction with or without other organs of state, must, within 60 days, take all reasonable steps to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to all public health establishments, schools and SAPS police stations across South Africa,” said ActionSA.