Political parties welcome the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice

Cape Town - Political parties have welcomed the appointment of Raymond Zondo as the new Chief Justice with effect from April 1. But the EFF has criticised it, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a mistake.

The party said he should have gone for President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mandisa Maya. But the IFP, Cope and the DA said this was a correct decision by Ramaphosa. IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they hoped Justice Zondo would be given the necessary support and resources to strengthen the judiciary.

“As the IFP, we would like to speak to the recent criticisms levelled against Justice Zondo. He unwittingly became an object of public scrutiny, as the Chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State, also referred to as the ‘Zondo Commission’. Justice Zondo stepped up and accepted this challenging, politically-charged assignment and presided over the proceedings without fear or favour. He conducted himself in a manner that was above reproach and a credit to the judiciary,” said Hlengwa. Cope also said it welcomed Justice Zondo’s appointment to the top job in the judiciary. Dennis Bloem, the spokesperson for Cope, said they had no doubt that Ramaphosa had made the correct decision.

He said Justice Zondo’s appointment would ensure that there was stability in the judiciary. “This decision ensures continuity and stability in the office of the chief justice. Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is a very experienced, principled, ethical and hard-working judge,” said Bloem. EFF national spokesperson Sinazo Tambo said Ramaphosa had made a mistake in appointing Zondo.

He said Judge Maya had done well in the interviews and deserved to be appointed the next chief justice. “It is shameful that he has chosen to sideline a capable, uncompromising black woman, who has on countless occasions shown that she can recuse herself when her presence can undermine the image of the judiciary,” said Tambo. [email protected]

