Political party representatives in the hot seat on why there are only a few women in politics

Political party representatives were put in the hot seat during IOL’s Elections Panel Discussion on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel in uMhlanga when asked why there are fewer women in politics, especially in leadership positions. The question was posed by an audience member who was clad in an African National Congress (ANC) scarf after the panellists had finished with their statements.

This elicited various responses from the politicians. Here is what they had to say: Chris Pappas Strange question to come from a person whose provincial and national leaders are men, but nonetheless. All political parties have the obligation to ensure that we have diversity across all categories, whether it be gender, religion, education status, race or whatever it may be. Thami Ntuli – Inkatha Freedom Party premier candidate: As the IFP we are striving to empower women. We have women in the party who participate in Parliament and the local government. The mayor of uMlalazi is a woman. They are empowered through these positions. We believe in them.

Mafika Mndebele – ANC As we speak right now, in the ANC, women are leaders in all arms of the state ... The Speaker of the legislature is a woman. For the first time in history, the deputy chairperson of the ANC in KZN is a woman. The woman in our midst are over 50%. Magasela Mzobe – Economic Freedom Fighters The EFF is serious about women emancipation and we believe that is not the role of men. Women are capable enough to be given responsibilities. That is why in the top six of the EFF, three are women. At least 50% of our representatives in Parliament are women. We are against token women leadership. Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo – Rise Mzansi So by design, we did not have a woman speak at Rise Mzansi. We also do not have a youth league. This is not to say there have not been historically movements and issues that we have been able to champion as women. I am 37 and a premier candidate for the party in KZN.

Shaik Emam – We have woman representation in all spheres, provinces and nationally. But let me tell you where this emanates from; you can have everything in the world but if you do not have a mother, you do not have anything. If you have got a mother and nothing else, you have everything. Sagren Moodley Even as an independent candidate, there must be equal opportunity. So, I am thinking that in the next meeting, I have the right to identify as a woman. Seelan Archery – I pray every day to mother Mariamman (Tamil mother goddess), a female god, our mother. So, we have no problem with that. We are a new party, so we have not formed a women’s league yet, but we’ll get there and compete with you.