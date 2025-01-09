Political shake-up: EFF members Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana resign from Parliament

Senior member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has “voluntarily” resigned from Parliament. In a statement, the party confirmed that Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana have submitted their resignations.

“The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the secretary general of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa,” it said. Ndlozi’s resignation comes a month after he was barred from attending the party’s elective conference in Johannesburg. The EFF held its third National People’s Assembly (NPA) in December and Ndlozi did not attend.

During the conference, party leader Julius Malema uttered sharp words to him, saying he was not a leader of the EFF because of egoism and ignorance. Malema even urged members to treat Ndlozi as an ordinary member. This was fuelled by former deputy Floyd Shivambu’s resignation from the party. It was discovered that Ndlozi knew about the incident and did not tell anyone including Malema about it.

Malema saw this a betrayal move and said he cannot trust anyone who kept such news from him. Even before the conference, Ndlozi was not seen in party activities and was also not that active on social media. The EFF accepted their requests and thanked them for diligently serving the organisation in their respective deployments since the party has had representation in the legislative sphere.

Ndlozi has served in the National Assembly since 2014 while Tetyana has served in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature and subsequently the Parliament. According to the party, the two have been exemplary in their deployments and acted as commendable public representatives.