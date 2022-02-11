Political task team probing IFP councillor over alleged involvement in election violence

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial political task team is currently probing an IFP PR councillor who was allegedly involved in disrupting elections in KwaNyavu Village, in Umkhambathini Local Municipality, during last year’s local government elections. The PR councillor was arrested on Wednesday, during a council committee meeting, for allegedly being behind the violence that took place in KwaNyavu, west of Durban, characterised by the alleged shooting of people, setting alight of a voting station, and disruption to the opening of eight voting stations in the area.

Police were not forthcoming with more information around the councillor’s arrest, with KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele saying: “This investigation is being conducted by the provincial political task team, and is still under investigation.” It is unclear whether the councillor is still in police custody and when he will appear before the court of law, as police did not respond to those questions. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal welcomed the arrest, with ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela saying that it would send a strong message to those who use violence to further their political ambitions.

Ntombela said that it was encouraging to see law enforcement agencies arresting those involved in the violence and violation of human rights, and called on the IFP to denounce violence and suspend the arrested councillor. “We are extremely disturbed that the councillor was allegedly involved in this despicable act of violence. The arrest of this councillor proves the statements often repeated by the IFP leadership as lies – that the IFP and its members were never involved in violence and disruption of democratic elections. “Some voters could not exercise their constitutional right to vote, as they feared for their lives, after a group of warlords chased them away while queuing for the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to open voting stations,” Ntombela said.