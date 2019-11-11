Cape Town - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed that the revised ministerial handbook will slash some of the perks and benefits enjoyed by members of the Cabinet, premiers and MECs.
Mchunu said this when he briefed the public service and administration portfolio committee last week.
The revision of the ministerial handbook has been in the making for over nine years now.
The minister said President Cyril Ramaphosa had formed a task team consisting of his department as well as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille to review the ministerial handbook.
“That process got completed about a month ago or so. We handed the outcome of our work to the president for consideration and the president applied his mind,” Mchunu said.