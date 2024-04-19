Poll Result : Malema's EFF and Zuma's MK Party will be big players in 2024 elections

A recent poll conducted in South Africa’s three major metros paints a threatening picture for the ANC and DA in the upcoming National Elections. The survey conducted by African Innovation Research South Africa (AIRSA) in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town found that both the ANC and DA were facing a considerable threat from the EFF and the newly formed MK Party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

A total of 1,030 participants were surveyed, representing a cross-section of the South African population in these metros. AIRSA has been commissioned to conduct a similar survey in all nine provinces, the results of which will be made available towards the end of April. The findings of the survey revealed that Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) emerged as the leading choice among the participants, with approximately 20% of the participants indicating they would vote EFF. This was closely followed by the African National Congress (ANC), with about 18.4% of participants indicating they would be voting for the ruling party, while 17% of participants indicated they would vote MK. The Democratic Alliance (DA) polled at roughly 13.3% of participants. Copy: Elections Survey 2024

For instance, supporters of the EFF and MK were predominantly younger and from lower-income brackets, reflecting the parties' appeal among those who are disillusioned with the status quo and seeking radical economic changes. According to Ongama Mtimka, a lecturer and political analyst at the department of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University, the EFF is led by young people and very active, leading the youth to gravitate towards the party. "They feel that their voice is more represented than anywhere else," Mtimka said.

"The EFF's radical stance places no sensitivity to the rainbow nation and maybe the youth do not feel that the elite were loyal to what the democratic transition meant as far as creating an inclusive society." On the other hand, ANC's support base was more varied, spanning multiple age groups and economic statuses. "The ANC's policy offering is broad enough to accommodate a wide range of interest except that what they have done is to alienate a significant section of voter base structure that dislikes corruption," Mtimka said.

"So if it was not for corruption, the ANC would still be a party of choice for many South Africans across the racial spectrum who actually want an approach to a good politically economic class in the country," he said. Supporters of the DA were generally found among the middle to upper economic classes and represented a demographic that favours policies promoting economic stability and growth. "I don't think the upper class is going to be attracted to the DA in a coherent way," Mtimka told IOL.

"The DA is going to alienate the black middle class and black entrepreneurial class because they go against the very same policies that created that class such as affirmative action on black economic empowerment. "So there is no way the DA can attract that particular class of the society because their policies are against them. "I think that class may find the politics of the ANC and the newcomers a lot more appealing than the DA. But I think the DA represents an important constituency," Mtimka said.