DA has failed Western Cape majority, but RISE Mzansi has a plan to bridge divides, says Premier candidate

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has failed the majority of people in the Western Cape, says RISE Mzansi’s Premier candidate for the political party, Axolile Notywala. Speaking at the RISE Mzansi “People’s Rally” at the Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort, Gauteng, on Sunday May 19, Notywala said the party had a plan to make the Western Cape safe, prosperous, equal and united.

“The Democratic Alliance, which is the governing party in the Western Cape, have failed the majority of us,” the Premier candidate said. Axolile Notywala, Rise Mzansi’s Premier candidate for the Western Cape. Picture: YouTube “The failure of the DA in the Western Cape can also be attributed to the dismal failures of the ANC as an opposition party in that province. The ANC is a party that is plagued by factionalism and in-fighting. Because all of them are thinking about their own interests and not about the needs of the people marginalised and neglected by the DA in the Western Cape,” he added. Notywala said RISE Mzansi’s “Bridge Plan” would aim to bridge the racial, class and spatial divides in the Western Cape by growing the economy, making it more inclusive and creating sustainable jobs.

“Our plan is to bridge the Western Cape divides, by ensuring there is security for everyone, by ensuring that all communities have access to the essential facilities and dignified services such as water, sanitation, electricity and rubbish collection. By putting into place a functional public transport system that is safe, integrated and affordable,” Notywala added. “We cannot bridge the divides if we cannot even connect.” The Premier candidate said the party would aim to end the “spatial apartheid” in the province, and the violence that comes with it.

“We need to work together with Community Policing Forums, neighbourhood watches, sports teams, community organisations, businesses, big and small, academia, and all of civil society,” he added. The crisis of hunger in poorer communities was also a priority for RISE Mzansi, which describes itself as a party for the people, by the people. Other key party figures, such as national leader Songezo Zibi and Gauteng Premier candidate Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, were also expected to speak at the party’s final pre-election rally on Sunday.