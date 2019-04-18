People walk past election posters on Kgosi Mampuru Street. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





According to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.





Young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll.





Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country.





Are political parties' elections posters making an impact on you? Take today's poll.









Previous poll results:





Question: Does a political party's manifesto help you decide whether to vote for them?





Result: 52.1% of readers say that a party's manifesto does not influence their decison to vote for it, while 37.5% of readers say it does play a role. 10.4% of readers who took our poll said they would not be voting in the upcoming elections.





* Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.



