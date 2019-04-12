Residents of Alexandra listen as President Ramaphosa addresses a rally in Johannesburg after days of protests in the township. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest the this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





According to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.





Young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll.





Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country.





Are political parties inciting protests as an electioneering ploy? Take today's poll.



