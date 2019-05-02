Xitsonga musician Papa Penny has publicly declared his loyalty to the ruling ANC.

South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





According to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.





Young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll.





Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country.





Do you care which parties local celebrities will vote for? Take today's poll.





Previous poll results:













Question: Has enough been done to educate voters?





Result: When it comes to voter education, 80% of readers who took our poll believe that not enough has been done, while 11.1% of readers are satified that voters have received sufficient information to help them on election day. Just a week shy of the national and provincial elections, 8.9% of readers say they will not be voting.





* Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.



