South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest the this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





According to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.





Young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll.





Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country.





Does a political party's manifesto help you decide whether to vote for them? Take today's poll.





Previous poll results:

Question: Would the identity of a political party's funders affect whether you vote for them?





Result: The source of a political party's funding shapes the decision of 79.3% of South Africans on whether to vote for them or not, while 17.6% of readers said it would not affect their vote. The remaining 2.9% of readers say they don't care where their preferred party's funding comes from.





