South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



It will not be an easy election for any political party. The ruling party, the ANC's faction fighting, as Gwede Mantashe put last year, "is eating up the ANC like cancer" . The DA, however, is not home and dry from internal squabbles, with former mayor of Cape Town Patricia De Lille and others leaving the party last year saying the party was refusing to transform. The red berets are also no strangers to infighting. On Friday an EFF MP accused party president Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu of financial mismanagement, self-enrichment and dictatorship.





Today we ask: Does the infighting in a political party put you off voting for them? Vote below.













Previous poll results:





Question:





Will you be voting for one of the big 3 ie ANC, DA, EFF or for one of the smaller parties?





Result:

One of the big 3: 65.7%

One of the smaller parties: 23.9%

I will not be voting this year: 10.3%





