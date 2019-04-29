Picture: Niyazz/Shutterstock

South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





According to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.





Young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll.





Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country.





For months now political parties have been wooing voters with their promises of a better South Africa for all if they should win the election. This year also marks 25 years since the country's first democratic election and an unprecendented number of born frees are enxpected to vote.





