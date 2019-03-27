File picture: Kevin Sutherland/EPA

South Africa will hold it's 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest the this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





According to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.





This voter’s roll represents 74.6 [percent] of the total voting age population. Young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll.





A record number of political parties will also contest the provincial elections. Gauteng has the highest number of parties at 36. The smallest number is in the Northern Cape at 21.





Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country. Do your family and friends influence which party you will vote for? Vote below.