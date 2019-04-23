DA leader Mmusi Maimane speaks to ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s former personal assistant, Zodwa Zwane, at her Dobsonville home. Picture: Siviwe Feketha/Independent Media

South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





According to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.





Young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll.





Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country.





Previous poll results:





Question: Are political parties' elections posters making an impact on you?





Result: 90.4% of readers say that election posters are not making an impact on them, while 3.8% of readers they are seeing the impact of the posters plastered on sidewalks across South africa. 5.8% of readers who took our poll said they would not be voting in the upcoming elections.





