R350 social relief grant extended for another year, says Ramaphosa

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant, which was implemented since the onset of Covid-19, will be extended for another year.

While delivering his State of the Nation Address at the City Hall in Cape Town, the president mentioned that a fiscal crisis would hurt the poor worst of all through the deterioration of the basic services on which they rely.

The president shared the story of a man who had used his grant fund to improve his livelihood: "Mr Lindokuhle Msomi, an unemployed TV producer from KwaMashu Hostel, saved the R350 grant he received for nine months to start a fast food stall and to support his family."

More than 10 million unemployed people have benefited from the social grant since the start of the pandemic.