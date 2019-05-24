This week South Africa's 6th democratic Parliament was convened and all the MPs sworn in before Cyril Ramaphosa was duly elected as the president of the republic.





Over the past two weeks there has been lots of speculation about who Ramaphosa will choose as his Cabinet ministers. These men and women will be the ones tasked with ensuring that the president's election promises are met and his vision for the country comes to fruition.





When it was announced that outgoing Deputy President Davd Mabuza would not be one of the contenders for Ramaphosa's second-in-command three names were immediately thrown into the ring.





Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had run against Ramaphosa for the position of ANC president and is a firm favourite among a large number of ANC veterans who believe that her experience as the chairperson of the African Union Commission makes her stand out above other contenders.





Currently Minister of Higher Education and Training, Naledi Pandor has held a number of Cabinet positions since 2004. She has a wealth of experience and is generally seen as a middle of the road politician.



