‘Polokwane not a banana republic’: Mayor John Mpe dismisses shutdown threats

Polokwane Mayor, Makoro John Mpe, on Thursday dismissed the widespread threats of a service delivery shutdown by disgruntled residents of Seshego, following social media posts warning residents to brace for the demonstrations. Mpe said there was no approval for the shutdown, and the disgruntled residents would not be allowed to turn Polokwane into “a banana republic”.

“We want to assure the community that Thursday and Friday, because they (protesters) are also enticing residents with Friday, will be be normal business days and we encourage everyone to proceed with their daily activities as usual,” said Mpe. “The municipality remains open to dialogue with residents and stakeholders through appropriate channels.” He said protests like the mooted “shutdown” should only be considered after all other avenues of engagement have been exhausted.

“Threats to force the community into unlawful action are unacceptable and will not be allowed in Polokwane,” said Mpe. “We want to stress that no one will turn Polokwane into a banana republic of some sort, inconveniencing our residents and refusing them the right to peaceful living.” On Thursday, a small group of residents showed up for the protest and were closely monitored by different units of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Police units maintained a heavy presence across Polokwane. File Picture: Masi Losi On Wednesday night, acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala assured community members that law enforcement are ready for the threatened shutdown. “This follows the circulation of posters on social media inciting the shutdown, reportedly linked to dissatisfaction with municipal services in Polokwane,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The SAPS is adopting a strict zero-tolerance policy toward any unlawful conduct, threats to human life, and damage to property. Major General Manala emphasises that violence, intimidation, and destruction will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”