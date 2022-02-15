’Poo thrower in chief’ Loyiso Nkohla exits the political arena

Johannesburg - Loyiso Nkohla, who rose to national prominence in 2010, when he led the unconventional “poo protests” at Cape Town International Airport and other venues, has announced his departure from politics. Nkohla, who was expelled by the ANC for his poo-throwing antics, which earned him the name “Poo thrower in chief”, has had a colourful political career which has seen him establish his own party, the Land Party, working for the DA in the City of Cape Town under Patricia de Lille and, late last year, joining Gayton Mackenzie’s Patriotic Alliance.

Speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday, Nkohla said that he was leaving politics for his personal development, and wanted to dedicate his time to serving his people in other platforms. He said that his next port of call would be serving in community work, as there had been a few NGOs that had approached him to work in that space. “The NGO sector and the community development forums are another way to continue serving people, but not in a political way or platform. There are projects that we are going to announce in the next two weeks that require me to be apolitical, non-partisan and neutral,” Nkohla said.

“This is because if we are to meet with a mayor, premier, minister or whoever from the government, they need to know that you’re meeting with them without pushing a particular agenda, politics, or you’re using people for something else,” he said. In addition to pursuing his personal development and community activism, Nkohla said that another reason for his departure from the political scene was to pursue his academic studies. He said that his decision came at a time when people throughout many areas from disadvantaged communities, particularly the informal settlements, backyard dwellers and social housing community, which continues to face illegal eviction, unlawful arrest and victimisation by some individuals who work for security agencies.

In his letter of resignation to the Patriotic Alliance, Nkohla said: ”I wish you all the best for the party and its future. I will now focus on my personal development and community work. As indicated, I will continue helping communities in my capacity as an activist working with all stakeholders in society. “Furthermore, I am grateful to have been part of a successful national campaign by the PA, with a massive growth of the party during the 2021 Local Government elections. This will go on record. Thank you to Leader Gayton, leader Kenny Kunene and the entire collective leadership for working together with me for the cause of our people.” [email protected]