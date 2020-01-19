Bheki Mlangeni Hospital. Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng has launched a petition to remove the CEO and top management of the failing Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, the DA said on Sunday. This was because the Gauteng health department had failed to hold the top management of the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital accountable, despite a jobs-for-cash hiring scandal and the hospital being placed on the list of five worst hospitals in Gauteng, DA MPL and shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said in a statement.

"There were high hopes when this hospital was opened six years ago - it was a new hospital with a new staff. It is crystal clear that poor management is to blame for the employment scandals and its poor reputation among the public," he said.

Unfortunately, Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku had indicated that he wanted to retain hospital CEO Ruth Mabyana, "who shares the blame for what has gone wrong", Bloom said.

Under Mabyana, there had been 136 disciplinary actions against employees in the past three years, and six staff were currently facing disciplinary charges - five for irregular appointments and one for theft at the hospital.