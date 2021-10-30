Poor people in Cape Town live better lives, says Helen Zille after casting her special vote

Cape Town - DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has defended claims that the poor are neglected in Cape Town and emphasised that poor people live a much better life than those in other parts of the country. She said so after casting her special vote in the local government elections at Pinelands High School on Saturday.

In recent weeks, the opposition party has faced criticism from counterparts who are vying to claim control of Cape Town, and the province. Zille stuck to her guns and said that the DA-led government works for its people. She said the City of Cape Town invests far more in basic services and infrastructure.

“I can promise you this… having been in poor areas across the country, the package of free basic services that the DA offers – the services in general and responsiveness, the infrastructure, water and sanitation, roads and public transport – there is no comparison. “Poor people live a much better life than anywhere else.” The investment by the City of Cape Town in our poorer areas is highly subsidised by rates, Zille said.