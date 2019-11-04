Johannesburg - As the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) prepares to start its national elective conference on Tuesday, the body has called for the rejection of plans by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola for private donors to fund the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
In July, Lamola said the department was in the process of securing private funding for the NPA as it was cash-strapped and needed more funds to train staff and address its efficiency challenges.
He said the money would be channelled through his department before it would be given to the NPA.
Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the union was not in favour of this because it would tarnish the credibility of the prosecuting authority.
“The NPA is too important an institution to be at the mercy of individuals who might have vested interests, as this would mean that this law enforcement body would be indebted to private donors who are likely to be subjects of investigations at some point,” Mamabolo said.