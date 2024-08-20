Portfolio Committee on Police seeks update on investigation into gang infiltration in SAPS

An update on the internal investigation regarding concerns of possible infiltration of the South African Police Service (SAPS) by gangs in the Western Cape has been requested by the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron. Cameron addressed a letter to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola to request an update on the investigation.

This follows the judgment on March 17, 2022, by Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare where he stated there was evidence that gang members had infiltrated top management structures in the SAPS. Thulare said gang members were accessing key documents and strategies on crime fighting. Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare. File Photo: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers At the time, Western Cape Premier Alan Winder said the judgment highlighted alleged horrific and deep-rooted corruption and collusion between the SAPS and members of the 28s gang.

“The evidence suggests not only a capture of some lower ranking officers in the SAPS,” Thulare said in his ruling. “The evidence suggests that the senior management of the SAPS in the province has been penetrated to the extent that the 28 gang has access to the table where the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in the Western Cape sits with his senior managers and lead them in the study of crime, develop crime prevention strategies and decide on tactics and approach to the safety and security of inhabitants of the Western Cape,” he said. “This includes penetration of and access to the sanctity of the reports by specialised units like the Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Intelligence, to the Provincial Commissioner.”

Cameron said following the assurance made on December 1, 2023, to the sixth Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, the internal investigation has been long-standing, and assertions made in that judgment have far-reaching impact on the credibility of the SAPS to deal effectively with gang violence in the area. “The continued violence and murders in the Cape Flats and the lethargic response by the SAPS seem to give credence to the assertions made in the Thulare Judgement. The finalisation of that investigation and the prosecution of officers identified to have worked with the gangs is necessary to curtail the violence in the area,” Cameron said. He raised alarm at the continued gang violence on the Cape Flats where this weekend alone several incidents of murder and attempted murder happened. The continued violence on the Cape Flats requires coordinated, proactive, and intelligence-led interventions.

“The violence in the Cape Flats this past weekend is symptomatic of the deficiencies within the SAPS operations in the area which require reimagination of the interventions to ensure the safety and security of the people of the area,” Cameron said. “It is simply unacceptable and unfair for the people of the Cape Flats that they continue to be subjected to lethargic, haphazard approaches currently followed by the SAPS in the area. The finalisation of that investigation will assist in rooting out rogue elements within the SAPS and give the people hope that operations to deal effectively with gang violence are being implemented.” He said while there is no single solution to the violence and emphasised that the SAPS are seemingly operating without a tangible intelligence-led strategy, minimal proactive and limited disruptive and deterrence operations in the area that has led to a dangerous environment conducive to criminal activity.

“The Thulare Judgement that highlighted the possible infiltration of the SAPS by gangs in the Western Cape has not been responded to adequately by SAPS management and this directly impacts the morale of the ethical police officers in the area. Furthermore, the lack of intelligence operatives undermines the work of the SAPS in the area,” Cameron said. He is of the view that an update on the investigation is necessary and that the SAPS management needs to put plans in plans to disrupt the scourge of crime in the area. Cameron also expressed his concern about the murder of six people in Umlazi in Durban at the weekend.

“The scourge of murders in the country highlighted the concern with the proliferation of illegal firearms countrywide. The majority of murders are perpetrated using illegal firearms and the SAPS management must intensify operations aimed at removing these firearms from the streets,” Cameron said. He further called on SAPS management to intensify its investigations to ensure perpetrators of these heinous crimes are arrested and prosecuted. [email protected]