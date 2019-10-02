Johannesburg - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it wanted to correct the wrong impression created by media reports that its director-general seemed 'uncaring' and unprepared when he appeared before the gender equality commission on Tuesday.
"It would have been better if media reports focused on what the commission sought to achieve as opposed to focusing on peripheral matters," said DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Wednesday.
"We further reject the notion that the director-general Mathanzima Mweli appeared before the commission without any report or presentation. The director-general prepared for the commission in accordance with the letter and notice to appear received from the commission," said Mhlanga.
"The impression created could not be further from the truth, as the commission was provided with more than what they had expected. DBE supplied additional information, reports and documents on the spot upon request by commissioners".
Mhlanga said the entire morning focused on the misunderstanding of current powers of what the DBE was responsible for regarding provinces, as covered in schedule 4 and section 40(1) of the constitution, and sections 8, 3 and 4 of the national education policy act.