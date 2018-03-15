Cape Town - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has assured South Africans and farmers there will be no land grabs in the expropriation of land without compensation.

She said on Thursday in Cape Town following a Cabinet meeting the government will not allow land invasions, but things will be done in line with the law.

She also backed the statement by International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu that remarks by an Australian immigration minister were regrettable.

The Australian minister said they will expedite visa applications for white farmers because of the proposed expropriation of land without compensation.

Sisulu had said this was a fearmongering statement.

Mokonyane said the expropriation of land without compensation will be done within the confines of the law.

“The announcement by the Australian minister happened while Cabinet was in session and could not reflect on it,” said Mokonyane.

However, they fully support the statement that was issued by Sisulu on the matter. There is no provision in the law that the Constitution cannot be tampered with.

The constitution has been tampered with more than 10 times previously. The Constitutional Review Committee has been tasked by Parliament to look at how this could be done.

The committee has until August 30 to report back to the National Assembly.

Political Bureau