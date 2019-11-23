Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The power system remains constrained and vulnerable, with generating plant performing at very low levels of reliability, but no load shedding is expected on Saturday, state-owned power utility Eskom said. With unplanned breakdowns at 8500MW as at 6am on Saturday morning, the probability of load shedding remained, but would only be implemented if absolutely necessary, Eskom said in a statement.

There was sufficient diesel for open cycle gas turbines and water at the pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity if required.

The Emergency Response Command Centre (ERCC) continued to monitor the system closely. Eskom reminded customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns, could result in load shedding at short notice.

"A concerted collective effort to reduce demand can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding. And as such, we strongly urge customers to assist by helping to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly."