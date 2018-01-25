DAVOS-KLOSTERS - South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, said the country delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been praised "for this new era that has been unleashed in South Africa".

Speaking on the final day of his stay in the Swiss town of Davos, Ramaphosa described the country mission to WEF as a "very, very successful pilgrimage", and said recent changes and reforms had been well received, and that the business community was buoyed by "this new mood in the country".



Ramaphosa told a press conference he would be travelling home to South Africa "a very, very satisfied deputy president of the Republic" after a series of engagements with the investor community and global leaders at WEF.

"All the meetings that we have had, we have had nothing negative that has been said about our country and all what we've heard has been encouragement, you are on the right course, keep going and we applaud you for this new era that has been unleashed in South Africa," Ramaphosa said.

"As the South African delegation, what we like to call Team SA to Davos, I think our journey has paid enormous dividends. I think we are going back home filled with a great deal of confidence, of the confidence that the international investing community has in us."

African News Agency/ANA