Prasa official sheds light on Bosasa security upgrades, denies knowing Angelo Agrizzi

Johannesburg - The former procurement head at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Mbulelo Gingcana, conceded that Bosasa did security upgrades at his home. He has, however, denied that impropriety was conducted on his part or that he knew Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi.

Gingcana was implicated by Richard le Roux, Bosasa's former head of special operations. Le Roux said Bosasa did the security upgrades at Gingcana’s home in order to ensure it enjoyed preferential treatment in the awarding of contracts. Le Roux said he was responsible for maintaining security equipment at Bosasa's head office. He was often tasked to install security systems that were labelled "special projects". Le Roux alleged that pursuant to the so-called special projects, Bosasa installed security equipment at Gingcana’s residence, to the cost of about R239 486. The costs were incurred at the expense of Bosasa.

Le Roux alleged that that particular project was named “Project Prasa”. Gingcana told the commission that he did have security equipment installed at his residence, at a cost of about R40 000. He said that after a visit from his friend, Syvion Dhlamini, in 2016, he was advised that he needed to upgrade his security systems at home. Dhlamini was a director at Bosasa.

Dhlamini advised him that the upgrades would cost just under R50 000. Gingcana said that since the installation in March 2017, he had frequently asked Dhlamini for an invoice so that he could pay. To date, he had not received an invoice. Le Roux has alleged that Gingcana was lying to the commission about him knowing Agrizzi.

Le Roux said he was picked up by Agrizzi in a gold Masseratti and taken to Gingcana’s residence in 2016. There, they were met by Dhlamini and Gingcana. Le Roux said he waited outside before being called to assess what security upgrades needed to be done at Gingcana’s home. Gingcana has successfully applied to cross-examine Le Roux.