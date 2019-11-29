Prasa House in Hatfield, Pretoria. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will appeal the Gauteng High Court decision to reinstate 2400 contract security employees along with the security contracts. On November 19, Judge Hans Fabricius issued an urgent order that the security guards may immediately return to their posts and that they must receive a calendar month’s notice before their services could be terminated.

The workers will continue to receive their salaries until at least the end of December if the Prasa board decided to terminate their contracts at the end of this month.

Prasa's decision to terminate the contracts comes after the former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report "Derailed" as well as the Auditor General's report from its in-depth investigations.

According to Prasa, both reports highlighted irregularities in the Prasa security contracts. This prompted the Prasa board to "exercise their fiduciary duties terminate the contacts."